LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 5, 2025 : Elon Musk rages against Biden’s decision to honor George Soros with Medal of Freedom: ‘A travesty’

3 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2025, 12:59 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 5, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.