LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025 : Melania Trump partners with Amazon for documentary about her life – Get ready for a global release in theaters in 2025

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 12:18 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.