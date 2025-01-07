Explore
US News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025 : Donald Trump's victory confirmed by Congress: A calm certification process four years after Capitol riot chaos

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States.

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 12:45:42 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s victory confirmed by Congress: A calm certification process four years after Capitol riot chaos

  • Congress on January 6 certified Donald Trump’s election victory, marking a sharp contrast to the violent Capitol insurrection four years prior. Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed the win, ending legal efforts to hold Trump accountable for the riot.
Read the full story here

