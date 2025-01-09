Explore
US News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025 : Pamela Anderson's plane nightmare: How mistaken identity led to a near-death experience
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025 : Pamela Anderson’s plane nightmare: How mistaken identity led to a near-death experience

3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2025, 02:09 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Pamela Anderson’s plane nightmare: How mistaken identity led to a near-death experience (AFP)Premium
Pamela Anderson’s plane nightmare: How mistaken identity led to a near-death experience (AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 02:09:28 AM IST

US News Today Live: Pamela Anderson’s plane nightmare: How mistaken identity led to a near-death experience

  • Pamela Anderson revealed a frightening incident on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, where a man attempted to attack her on a plane after confusing her for Natalie Maines of The Chicks. The aggression was linked to Maines' 2003 comments about President Bush, which sparked national outrage.
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 12:53:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter on January on 9: Govt offices, stock market, banks—What’s closed, open in US

  • Following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden declared January 9, 2025, a national day of mourning. While not a federal holiday, it will affect federal offices, services, and businesses. Here's what to know about closures and adjusted hours.
Read the full story here

