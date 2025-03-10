US News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025 : Gunman shot near White House after standoff with Secret Service identified

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Gunman shot near White House after standoff with Secret Service identified
- A gunman, identified as Andrew Dawson, was shot by Secret Service agents near the White House early Sunday after he brandished a firearm during an armed confrontation. Authorities believe Dawson, who was reportedly suicidal, sought “suicide by cop."
US News Today Live: NORAD F-16 intercepts civilian aircraft violating temporary flight restriction near Mar-a-Lago
- NORAD responded to another breach of the Temporary Flight Restriction over Palm Beach on March 9. This marks one of over 20 similar incidents since the 2025 presidential inauguration. Gen Gregory Guillot stressed pilots must check FAA Notices to Airmen and follow emergency procedures if intercepted.