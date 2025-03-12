US News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025 : Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire with Russia, US to resume intelligence sharing

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire with Russia, US to resume intelligence sharing
- Ukraine has agreed to 30-day ceasefire with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would now take the offer to the Russians, and that the ball is now in Moscow's court.