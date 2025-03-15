Explore
US News Today Live Updates on March 15, 2025 : US President Donald Trump warns: 'Bad news for this world' if Putin doesn't agree to a ceasefire
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on March 15, 2025 : US President Donald Trump warns: 'Bad news for this world' if Putin doesn't agree to a ceasefire

2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2025, 01:25 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on March 15, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US President Donald Trump warns: ‘Bad news for this world’ if Putin doesn’t agree to a ceasefirePremium
US President Donald Trump warns: ‘Bad news for this world’ if Putin doesn’t agree to a ceasefire

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2025, 01:25:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: US President Donald Trump warns: ‘Bad news for this world’ if Putin doesn’t agree to a ceasefire

  • US President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine would be “bad news for this world," but remained optimistic about a deal. He confirmed ongoing peace talks with both Russia and Ukraine, stating that negotiations with Putin were progressing “reasonably well."
Read the full story here

15 Mar 2025, 12:48:55 AM IST

US News Today Live: US military ordered to explore ways to secure access to Panama Canal: Report

  • The US military is reviewing options to secure access to the Panama Canal following President Donald Trump's calls to “take back" the waterway. Trump claims Panama has broken past agreements and accuses China of exerting influence over the canal, a claim Panama strongly denies.
Read the full story here

