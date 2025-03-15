US News Today Live Updates on March 15, 2025 : US President Donald Trump warns: ‘Bad news for this world’ if Putin doesn’t agree to a ceasefire

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
US News Today Live: US President Donald Trump warns: ‘Bad news for this world’ if Putin doesn’t agree to a ceasefire
- US President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine would be “bad news for this world," but remained optimistic about a deal. He confirmed ongoing peace talks with both Russia and Ukraine, stating that negotiations with Putin were progressing “reasonably well."
US News Today Live: US military ordered to explore ways to secure access to Panama Canal: Report
- The US military is reviewing options to secure access to the Panama Canal following President Donald Trump's calls to “take back" the waterway. Trump claims Panama has broken past agreements and accuses China of exerting influence over the canal, a claim Panama strongly denies.