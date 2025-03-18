US News Today highlights on March 18, 2025 : ‘Divorces are painful’ – Melinda Gates reacts to Bill calling their split a ‘mistake’

US News Today highlights: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
US News Today Live: ‘Divorces are painful’ – Melinda Gates reacts to Bill calling their split a ‘mistake’
- Melinda Gates responded to Bill Gates' statement that their divorce was the “mistake" he regrets most, acknowledging the pain of their split but affirming her confidence in moving forward.
US News Today Live: ‘Radical Left lunatic, should be impeached’ – Donald Trump slams Judge for blocking Venezuelan deportations
- After a federal judge blocked deportation flights of Venezuelans, Trump lashed out at Judge James Boasberg, calling him a “Radical Left Lunatic" and demanding his impeachment.
US News Today Live: Crew-9 mission: How a failed Boeing spacecraft kept NASA astronauts stuck for 9 months in space
- NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned after nine months on the ISS due to Boeing’s Starliner failures. Originally an eight-day mission, Crew-9 faced thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, forcing NASA to rely on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. Here's a timeline of the mission challenges.
US News Today Live: Trump administration to release 1963 John F Kennedy assassination files without redactions
- Donald Trump said his administration will be releasing 80,000 files, though it's not clear how many of those are among the millions of pages of records that have already been made public
US News Today Live: Crew-9’s splashdown landing explained: Why NASA chooses it and how it exactly happens
- The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Crew-9 astronauts, including Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, has undocked from the ISS and is set to splashdown off the coast of Florida at 3:27 AM IST on March 19. What is a splashdown and why is the method used for astronauts returning from space?
US News Today Live: ‘No evidence…misleading and damaging': Bangladesh's interim govt objects Tulsi Gabbard's ‘Islamist Caliphate’ remark
- Bangladesh's interim govt said Gabbard's remarks are ‘not based on any evidence or specific allegations’ and objected to connect the country to any form of ‘Islamic Caliphate’. Her statement is ‘both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh,’ the statement added.
US News Today Live: Trump team explored simplified plan for reciprocal tariffs
- Instead of equalizing tariff rates with every nation, Trump’s team debated sorting trading partners into tiers.
US News Today Live: Here's what a lawyer advices H-1B visa holders amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, ‘think twice about…’
- An immigration lawyer had blunt advice to those vulnerable and at risk of being denied re-entry into the country: “think twice about leaving the US." Here's what to keep in mind.
US News Today Live: Israel consulted US on its strikes in Gaza; Donald Trump made it clear Hamas ‘will see a price to pay’
- Israel consulted the Trump administration on its recent airstrikes in Gaza, which have reportedly killed thousands of Palestinians. The violence resumed after a ceasefire, and Trump's redevelopment proposal for Gaza is criticized as ethnic cleansing by rights groups and several nations.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump revokes Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden's security, calls it ‘ridiculous’
- President Trump has withdrawn Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden, deeming their extensive security detail excessive. The White House states they can afford private security.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump proposes Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford to lead US FAA
- Trump selected Bryan Bedford to head the FAA, focusing on safety reforms following a fatal crash in January. Bedford plans to modernize air traffic control and enhance safety for nearly one billion annual passengers, pending Senate approval.
US News Today Live: Kristi Noem’s message to undocumented immigrants: Leave now or pay up
- Kristi Noem highlighted the CBP Home app, which enables undocumented immigrants to self-deport, preserving a chance for legal return. She warned that those who refuse will be deported and banned, and that violators could face fines of up to $700 per day.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump warns Iran over Houthi attacks, raises retaliation threat
- US President Trump warned Iran that further Houthi attacks in the Red Sea would be considered Iranian aggression, vowing strong retaliation.