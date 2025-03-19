US News Today highlights on March 19, 2025 : ‘Armed’ man near CIA Headquarters in Virginia prompts large police response, SWAT teams called

US News Today highlights: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
- The situation involved an armed individual reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis on CIA property just outside the headquarters. As a result, Dolley Madison Boulevard was closed to traffic in both directions between Georgetown Pike and Savile Lane.
- The judge had called the settlement fair, reasonable and ‘a good result for the class’ of at least 6,632 people employed by Google in California. The petitioner agreed to exclude Black employees from the proposed class, which Google had sought.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he would speak to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
- As per the reports, the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) informed various stakeholders that records will be deleted from the Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system beginning at midnight on March 20.
- The JFK file reveals that Gary Underhill fled Washington in a hurry a day after Kennedy's death. He told a friend that CIA was responsible for the former president's death.
- A federal judge ruled that Elon Musk's DOGE likely violated the US Constitution by dismantling USAID and blocked further cuts to the agency. Here's all you need to know…
- The recent release of classified documents regarding JFK's assassination raises new questions about the lone gunman theory. With evidence suggesting potential involvement of a second shooter and insights from the KGB, the debate surrounding Oswald's actions intensifies.
- Sunita Williams, 59, and Butch Wilmore, 62, arrived on earth after 286 days aboard a SpaceX capsule that brought the stuck astronauts back from the International Space Station.
- Heavily redacted court documents offered no new insights into Prince Harry's US entry amid a legal battle over his alleged drug use disclosures. The DHS said his records were exempt from disclosure due to privacy concerns and potential for harm.
- Florida hosted a drone show on Tuesday night to commemorate the achievements of President Donald Trump.
- JFK files released: Promises made, promises kept, said Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence
- Astronauts, including Sunita Williams, returned safely after being stranded in space for nine months, thanks to SpaceX and NASA's joint efforts. President Trump highlighted this achievement, aligning it with his campaign promiseastronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore
- Elon Musk and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair’s custody dispute over their alleged son will now be held in private after a court order sealed the case, as per a report. St. Clair is seeking sole custody and a paternity test, claiming Musk has had little involvement in the child’s life.