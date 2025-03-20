US News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025 : US News: One injured in shooting at Michigan hospital, suspect at large

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: US News: One injured in shooting at Michigan hospital, suspect at large
- The Troy Police Department said in a message posted on social media that suspect was not in custody and advised the public to avoid the area.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump to run for President again in 2028, says top aide: Is he allowed to?
- In an interview, Steve Bannon said that he is working with others to make way for Donald Trump to run for President again despite the limits the US Constitution poses
US News Today Live: Badar Khan Suri, Indian student at Georgetown University, detained by US immigration authorities
- Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student at Georgetown University, was detained by US immigration authorities.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump splits from central bank officials on rate cut, says Federal Reserve ‘MUCH better off…’
- US President Donald Trump has urged the Fed to cut interest rates as new tariffs loom, expressing that the central bank would benefit from easing rates amid economic uncertainty.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump to order plan to shut down US education department
- US President Donald Trump derided the Department of Education as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology.