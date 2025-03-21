US News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025 : Donald Trump warns people damaging Tesla cars of up to 20 years jail time: ‘We are looking for you’

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump warns people damaging Tesla cars of up to 20 years jail time: ‘We are looking for you’
- Donald Trump's warnings come amid an ongoing movement where people are protesting against Elon Musk and his DOGE actions by damaging Tesla and its showrooms.
US News Today Live: US Fed Judge calls Trump's response on deportation flights ‘insufficient’; Prez hits back, ‘rulings are so ridiculous’
- A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to explain its handling of deportation flights to El Salvador amid a legal dispute over state secrets.
US News Today Live: Top-Secret: Pentagon to brief Elon Musk on US military plans for potential conflict with China, says report
- Elon Musk is set to be briefed by the Pentagon on military plans regarding a potential war with China, according to an NYT report. This would mark an expansion of his advisory role to US President Donald Trump and raises concerns over conflicts of interest due to his business ties with China.
US News Today Live: Indian researcher Badar Khan Suri not to be deported from US, orders judge
- The filing accused the US government of having detained Badar Khan Suri “based on his family connection and constitutionally protected free speech."
US News Today Live: Former US Congresswoman Cori Bush's husband charged for alleged $20,000 COVID-19 pandemic loan fraud. Details
- Cortney Merritts, husband of former US Congresswoman Cori Bush, charged with wire fraud for alleged false loan applications to obtain over $20,000 from COVID-19 pandemic relief programs.
US News Today Live: What is Donald Trump's self-deportation app CBP Home? How to use? Who can use it? All you need to know
- The CBP Home App has been created by the US Department of Homeland Security under the Donald Trump administration. It is a system that allows people living illegally in the US to say they want to leave the country voluntarily and thereby self-deport themselves.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump signs executive order to eliminate Department of Education
- US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to begin the process of shutting down the Department of Education.
US News Today Live: US President Donald Trump signs order to largely dismantle education department
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order to largely dismantle the Education Department — an organization created by Congress and tasked with sweeping responsibilities that involve billions in funds that impact millions of American students.