US News Today Live Updates on March 22, 2025 : Columbia agrees to few Trump demands after $400 mn funding freeze, says ‘will adopt a new definition of antisemitism’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Columbia agrees to few Trump demands after $400 mn funding freeze, says ‘will adopt a new definition of antisemitism’
- Columbia University has agreed to several demands from the Trump administration, including banning masks and enhancing campus police powers.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump shifts student loans to Small Business Administration after ordering Department of Education shutdown
- US President Donald Trump announced that the Department of Education (DOE) will begin winding down, with student loan management shifting to the Small Business Administration (SBA) and special needs funding moving to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
US News Today Live: Donald Trump SHOCKED by NASA’s pay: Vows to cover stranded astronauts’ overtime pay himself
- US President Donald Trump pledged to personally pay overtime wages for NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore after learning they were only offered $5 per day during their unexpected 286-day stay in space.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump slams ‘grandstanding’ Judge Boasberg—Says he's ‘usurping’ Presidential power
- Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions, warning that their rulings could lead to the “destruction" of the US. He called for Supreme Court intervention and criticized District Judge James Boasberg for blocking his use of the Alien Enemies Act.
US News Today Live: Astronaut Butch Wilmore’s daughter pitches Hollywood movie on dad’s epic space journey
- NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore has returned home after an unexpected 286-day stay on the International Space Station. His daughter, Daryn Wilmore, celebrated his return in a TikTok video. Daryn also pitched a Hollywood movie based on his extended space journey.
US News Today Live: WWE icon-turned-Mayor Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs challenges Tim Walz to charity wrestling match after his bold remarks
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s claim that he could “kick most [Trump supporters’] a--" has led to a challenge from WWE legend and Knox County Mayor Glenn “Kane" Jacobs. Jacobs proposed a charity wrestling match, offering a $10,000 donation to start.