US News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025 : Donald Trump's legacy at stake? Republican insider eyes JD Vance as potential successor to US President in 2028

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump's legacy at stake? Republican insider eyes JD Vance as potential successor to US President in 2028
- Speculation about the 2028 election intensifies as Vice President JD Vance emerges as a leading contender. His role as RNC finance chair offers significant advantages, and if he successfully mobilizes fundraising efforts, he could solidify his status as the GOP's next leader.
US News Today Live: US: Donal Trump pulls security clearance for Bil Clinton, Kamala Harris, cites, ‘no longer in national interest’
- President Trump ordered the revocation of security clearances for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and several former officials, citing their access to classified information. This follows Trump's ongoing disputes regarding the 2020 election and his own investigations into security protocol violations.
US News Today Live: Donald Trump orders Pam Bondi to review lawyers who filed ‘frivolous and unreasonable’ suits against him
- The Trump administration faces over 100 lawsuits on various issues. Trump ordered a review of lawyers filing frivolous cases against his administration, aiming to sanction them and review their conduct over the past eight years, particularly in immigration cases.