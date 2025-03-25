US News Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025 : Viral audio clip allegedly featuring JD Vance criticising Elon Musk declared fake

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- A viral audio clip allegedly featuring Vice President JD Vance criticizing Elon Musk has been declared fake by Vance’s communications director, William Martin. In the recording, a man can be heard criticizing Musk’s influence, but the Vice President’s office dismissed it as fabricated.
- US President Donald Trump has announced he will grant a full pardon to Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, who was convicted in a $60 million tribal bond fraud case. Speaking to the New York Post, Trump claimed Archer was “screwed by the Bidens" and deserved clemency.
- US President Donald Trump lashed out at 60 Minutes for airing an interview with George Clooney, calling the actor a “second-rate movie star" and dismissing the segment as a “puff piece."