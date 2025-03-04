Explore
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025 : Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada and Mexico, effective March 4

2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2025, 01:29 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada and Mexico, effective March 4 (AFP)
Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada and Mexico, effective March 4 (AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2025, 01:29:13 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada and Mexico, effective March 4

  • The move is part of his broader strategy to protect American industries and address concerns over trade imbalances.
Read the full story here

04 Mar 2025, 01:20:05 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump announces TSMC’s $100 billion investment in the US

  • The move marks one of the largest foreign investments in American semiconductor manufacturing and is expected to strengthen the US position in the global chip industry.
Read the full story here

04 Mar 2025, 12:54:56 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump to meet officials on potential freeze of Ukraine aid: Report

  • Donald Trump will meet top officials on March 3 to discuss freezing US aid to Ukraine, cutting intelligence sharing, and scaling back training. The move follows his tense Oval Office exchange with Zelensky as Europe increases support for Kyiv.
Read the full story here

