US News Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025 : Donald Trump announces tariffs on Canada and Mexico, effective March 4

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- The move is part of his broader strategy to protect American industries and address concerns over trade imbalances.
- The move marks one of the largest foreign investments in American semiconductor manufacturing and is expected to strengthen the US position in the global chip industry.
- Donald Trump will meet top officials on March 3 to discuss freezing US aid to Ukraine, cutting intelligence sharing, and scaling back training. The move follows his tense Oval Office exchange with Zelensky as Europe increases support for Kyiv.