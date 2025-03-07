Explore
Thu Mar 06 2025 15:57:22
US News Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025 : 'If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend': Donald Trump's strict warning for NATO members

2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 07:19 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what's making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: In today's dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you're always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2025, 07:19:56 AM IST

  US President Donald Trump issued a strict warning to NATO members on Thursday, calling for increased spending. He also casted doubt on translantic alliance' support for US in times of crisis.
07 Mar 2025, 07:16:34 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump delays 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada imports for one month, wil the rates change? 10 things to know

  President Trump signed orders delaying tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports under the USMCA, following discussions with leaders from both countries. The new tariffs will be postponed until April 2, providing relief to the auto industry, although some imports will still face tariffs.
