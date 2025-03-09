Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.55 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 1.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.10 3.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.80 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,687.00 -0.16%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on March 9, 2025 : US Space Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane returns to earth after 434 days in orbit– What did it discover?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on March 9, 2025 : US Space Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane returns to earth after 434 days in orbit– What did it discover?

2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 01:18 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on March 9, 2025: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US Space Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane returns to earth after 434 days in orbit– What did it discover? (via REUTERS)Premium
US Space Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane returns to earth after 434 days in orbit– What did it discover? (via REUTERS)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Mar 2025, 01:18:13 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Space Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane returns to earth after 434 days in orbit– What did it discover?

  • The US Space Force's X-37B spaceplane has successfully returned after 434 days in orbit, completing undisclosed experiments. Launched in 2023, the autonomous spaceplane demonstrated advanced maneuverability and orbital techniques, marking a significant milestone in reusable space technology.
Read the full story here

09 Mar 2025, 01:03:25 AM IST

US News Today Live: How Luigi Mangione sparked a mother’s relentless crusade for health care reform

  • Karen, a mother fighting for her daughter's medical care, has vowed to continue her battle against the health care industry in Luigi Mangione's name. After learning about his case, she wrote him a heartfelt letter sharing her struggles with UnitedHealthcare and pledging to work for reform.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue