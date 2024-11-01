Explore
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on November 1, 2024 : US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from 'radical left'

2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Livemint



US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’ (AFP)Premium
US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’ (AFP)





01 Nov 2024, 06:51:15 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

  • Former President Trump pledged to protect Hindu Americans from the radical left ahead of the presidential elections, aiming to strengthen ties with India and Prime Minister Modi. He condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh and criticized Biden and Harris for neglecting Hindu issues.
Read the full story here

01 Nov 2024, 06:19:19 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Donald Trump to become first major candidate to visit majority-Arab Dearborn, Michigan

  • Donald Trump will visit Dearborn, Michigan, the largest Arab-majority city in the U.S. Amid community unrest over the Israel-Hamas conflict, a local business owner urges Trump to call for peace in Lebanon during his visit, emphasizing the need to end the war.
Read the full story here

