US News Today Live Updates on November 1, 2024 : US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

  • Former President Trump pledged to protect Hindu Americans from the radical left ahead of the presidential elections, aiming to strengthen ties with India and Prime Minister Modi. He condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh and criticized Biden and Harris for neglecting Hindu issues.
Read the full story here

01 Nov 2024, 06:19 AM IST US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Donald Trump to become first major candidate to visit majority-Arab Dearborn, Michigan

  • Donald Trump will visit Dearborn, Michigan, the largest Arab-majority city in the U.S. Amid community unrest over the Israel-Hamas conflict, a local business owner urges Trump to call for peace in Lebanon during his visit, emphasizing the need to end the war.
Read the full story here

