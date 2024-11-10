US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: 'Goodbye, America': Celebrities slam Trump’s win with fiery posts on social media — From Cardi B to Mark Hamill
- Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s shocking victory. Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Mark Hamill, Simone Biles, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more express heartbreak and outrage. Author Philip Pullman went with 'Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you.' Musician Billie Eilish wrote, 'It's a war on women.'