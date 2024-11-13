US News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : Donald Trump reinstates ‘China hawk’ John Ratcliffe as CIA director, taps army veteran Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.