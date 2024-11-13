Hello User
US News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : Donald Trump reinstates 'China hawk' John Ratcliffe as CIA director, taps army veteran Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what's making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump reinstates ‘China hawk’ John Ratcliffe as CIA director, taps army veteran Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 06:49 AM IST US News Today Live: Donald Trump reinstates 'China hawk' John Ratcliffe as CIA director, taps army veteran Pete Hegseth as defence secretary

  President-elect Donald Trump has nominated John Ratcliffe as CIA director. Ratcliffe's previous role as director of national intelligence equipped him to tackle foreign election interference, particularly during the pandemic.
Read the full story here

13 Nov 2024, 06:26 AM IST US News Today Live: Donald Trumps picks Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

  Trump 2.0: Tesla chief Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
Read the full story here

