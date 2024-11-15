LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb

2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2024, 12:26 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.