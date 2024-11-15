Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 14 2024 15:57:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.00 -0.90%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 774.25 -1.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,267.70 1.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 804.05 -0.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.50 -2.19%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb

2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb (AFP)Premium
Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb (AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2024, 12:26:04 AM IST

US News Today Live: Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb

  • Longtime NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin is moving up. Find out how his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, celebrated the big news and why she says this moment was unforgettable.
Read the full story here

15 Nov 2024, 12:07:51 AM IST

US News Today Live: The Onion buys Alex Jones' Infowars; the satire site’s Big move to shut down conspiracies

  • Satirical news outlet The Onion has acquired Alex Jones' Infowars platform at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook victims owed over $1 billion in defamation settlements. The Onion plans to relaunch the site with satire and educational content on gun violence in early 2025.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue