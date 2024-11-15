US News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024 : Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Longtime NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin is moving up. Find out how his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, celebrated the big news and why she says this moment was unforgettable.
- Satirical news outlet The Onion has acquired Alex Jones' Infowars platform at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook victims owed over $1 billion in defamation settlements. The Onion plans to relaunch the site with satire and educational content on gun violence in early 2025.