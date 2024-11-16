Hello User
US News Today Live Updates on November 16, 2024 : Donald Trump plans to 'weaponise' US judiciary for 'vengeance' with Matt Gaetz's nomination? Dick Durbin says..

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on November 16, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump plans to 'weaponise' US judiciary for 'vengeance' with Matt Gaetz's nomination? Dick Durbin says..

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2024, 08:34 AM IST US News Today Live: Donald Trump plans to 'weaponise' US judiciary for 'vengeance' with Matt Gaetz's nomination? Dick Durbin says..

  • Dick Durbin criticized Trump's DOJ nominees, asserting he aims to ‘weaponise’ the department for personal ‘vendettas’. The controversy includes allegations against Matt Gaetz, who resigned amid a sex trafficking investigation.
Read the full story here

16 Nov 2024, 08:28 AM IST US News Today Live: Bill Clinton wishes ‘he’d never met Epstein'; excerpts from memoir reveal he ‘had no inkling of the crimes…’

  • Excerpts from Bill Clinton's upcoming memoir made interesting revelations about the ex-POTUS's relation with Jeffrey Epstein. The book is scheduled to be out next week 
Read the full story here

16 Nov 2024, 07:07 AM IST US News Today Live: Did Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs do to Justin Bieber? Suge Knight calls it the ‘saddest thing’

  • Suge Knight accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of inappropriate behavior towards Usher and Justin Bieber, claiming Usher was victimized during his early career. Knight's allegations have sparked renewed scrutiny on Diddy as he faces serious legal issues, including sex trafficking charges.
Read the full story here

