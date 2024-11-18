US News Today Live Updates on November 18, 2024 : US approves 64,716 additional H-2B temporary foreign worker visas for 2025

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in consultation with the Department of Labor (DOL), will issue 64,716 additional H-2B visas for FY 2025, supplementing the 66,000 mandated annually. These visas aim to tackle labor shortages in sectors like hospitality, seafood processing.
- Sofia Richie shocked fans during a podcast appearance by revealing that her infant daughter, Eloise, has her own phone. While Richie clarified the device is used by caregivers to text on the baby’s behalf, social media erupted with criticism, calling the move 'horrible and psychotic.'