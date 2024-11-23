US News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024 : Donald Trump’s limited edition ‘45’ guitars: Own a piece of history – But only 1,300 made

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Get your hands on a piece of history with Donald Trump’s ‘45’ guitars. Only 1,300 acoustic and electric guitars have been made, with just 275 hand-signed by Trump. Prices range from $1,250 to $11,750, but these are flying off the shelves. All in-stock guitars will be shipped in time for Christmas.
- Final week of November brings new releases across US OTT. Hulu’s Family Guy kicks off holiday season, Prime’s It’s in the Game: Madden NFL explores video game franchise. Disney+ premieres medical drama Dr. Odyssey, Netflix drops crime thriller The Madness. Showtime’s The Agency dives into espionage.
- Jon M. Chu's Wicked has earned rave reviews for its faithful adaptation of the Broadway musical, dazzling visuals, and standout performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Fans praised the film’s vibrant storytelling, iconic songs, and spectacular sets, calling it a must-watch.