Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 25 2024 15:59:12
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 342.85 1.74%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.60 0.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.75 3.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,784.60 2.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,287.80 1.73%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024 : Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024 : Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border

2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2024, 02:09 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border (REUTERS)Premium
Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border (REUTERS)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Nov 2024, 02:09:14 AM IST

US News Today Live: Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border

  • President-elect Donald Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, will visit Texas this week with Governor Greg Abbott to prepare for a crackdown on illegal border crossings. Governor Abbott praised Homan as ‘the right guy in charge’ to secure the US-Mexico border and enforce deportations of illegal migrants.
Read the full story here

26 Nov 2024, 01:33:05 AM IST

US News Today Live: Justice Department drops legal pursuits against Donald Trump over election subversion and classified documents cases

  • Federal prosecutors have dropped the appeal of a case accusing President-elect Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents and requested the dismissal of charges in the 2020 election subversion case.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue