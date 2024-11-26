US News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024 : Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan praised as 'the right guy in charge' to secure the US-Mexico border

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- President-elect Donald Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, will visit Texas this week with Governor Greg Abbott to prepare for a crackdown on illegal border crossings. Governor Abbott praised Homan as ‘the right guy in charge’ to secure the US-Mexico border and enforce deportations of illegal migrants.
- Federal prosecutors have dropped the appeal of a case accusing President-elect Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified documents and requested the dismissal of charges in the 2020 election subversion case.