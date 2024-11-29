US News Today Live Updates on November 29, 2024 : Jimmy Fallon’s bizarre Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade moment goes viral; ‘Sunglasses in the rain?’

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: Jimmy Fallon’s bizarre Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade moment goes viral; ‘Sunglasses in the rain?’
- Jimmy Fallon’s fashion choices at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade sparked a flurry of social media comments. Wearing sunglasses in the rain with a see-through umbrella, Fallon left viewers puzzled and joking about his possible hangover.
US News Today Live: Thanksgiving 2024: What’s open? Your guide to grocery store and restaurant hours
- As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans are preparing for a day filled with family gatherings, delicious meals, and holiday cheer. For those who need last-minute groceries or prefer dining out, knowing which stores and restaurants will be open is crucial.