Fri Nov 29 2024 15:59:15
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024 : Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’

4 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2024, 12:43 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’Premium
Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2024, 12:43:48 AM IST

US News Today Live: Mark Zuckerberg Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘An agent of prosperity’

  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on November 27, as confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller on The Ingraham Angle. Miller stated that Zuckerberg expressed interest in supporting Trump’s vision for national renewal and prosperity.
30 Nov 2024, 12:33:29 AM IST

US News Today Live: Slumdog Millionaire sequel is happening—Here’s what to expect

  • A sequel to the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire is in works, with production rights secured by Bridge7, the new banner from Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman. The original 2008 hit, directed by Danny Boyle, earned eight Oscars and featured an iconic score by AR Rahman. 
30 Nov 2024, 12:18:04 AM IST

US News Today Live: FBI warns shoppers: How to avoid falling for online scams this Black Friday and holiday season

  • The FBI is cautioning shoppers about the growing threat of online fraud during the holiday season. The FBI emphasizes the need for vigilance as scammers target online shoppers, especially during the busy Black Friday sales.
