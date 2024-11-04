US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
- The US prepares for a closely contested presidential election with Trump and Harris making final appeals to undecided voters. Over 75 million Americans have voted early. Trump criticises Harris and the Biden administration while vowing to restore the country to a ‘golden age.’
- US Election: In a pivotal address at Michigan State University, Vice President Kamala Harris vows to end the war in Gaza and secure Palestinian rights, aiming to sway the Arab American vote amid a tight presidential race against Donald Trump. The stakes are high as Election Day approaches.
- Polling data shows Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in key swing states ahead of the US presidential election, with a 49% to 47.2% advantage. However, Harris has gained ground in Iowa, indicating a shift in voter support among women and older demographics.
- US Election: With just days before the election, a new Iowa poll reveals Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 3 points. While Harris rallies support from women and independents, Trump dismisses the poll as 'fake,' insisting he remains strong among Iowa voters.
- US Election 2024: Donald Trump criticised Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in North Carolina, claiming she lacks vision and would open borders if elected.
- US Elections 2024: On November 5, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will compete in the US presidential elections.