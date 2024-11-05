Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 04 2024 15:56:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.95 -1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,302.00 -2.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 824.10 -2.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,276.40 -1.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 484.70 -1.19%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on November 5, 2024 : US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on November 5, 2024 : US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely?

5 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely? (AFP)Premium
US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely? (AFP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Nov 2024, 07:16:07 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Why Donald Trump's call for swift presidential winner on November 5 night is unlikely?

  • US Election 2024 news: Despite the complexities of counting votes, Donald Trump demands a quick declaration of the presidential race winner after polls close. 
Read the full story here

05 Nov 2024, 06:57:23 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Why we may not know the winner of the US presidential election on Nov. 5

  • The US presidential election on Nov. 5 may not yield an immediate winner due to varying ballot counting rules across battleground states. Similar to 2020, early results may favor one candidate, only for the other to gain ground as mail-in and Election Day votes are processed.
Read the full story here

05 Nov 2024, 06:33:16 AM IST

Us news Live: US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here's what to know

  • While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting.
Read the full story here

05 Nov 2024, 06:33:16 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx open on November 5? Here's what to know

  • While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting.
Read the full story here

05 Nov 2024, 06:15:35 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: What if Kamala Harris and Donald Trump fail to secure electoral college majority in poll?

  • If neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump secures 270 Electoral College votes, Congress will decide the presidency. The House will vote by state, requiring a majority of 26 states, potentially favoring Republicans, and leading to a constitutional crisis amid voter unrest.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue