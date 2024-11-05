US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- US Election 2024 news: Despite the complexities of counting votes, Donald Trump demands a quick declaration of the presidential race winner after polls close.
- The US presidential election on Nov. 5 may not yield an immediate winner due to varying ballot counting rules across battleground states. Similar to 2020, early results may favor one candidate, only for the other to gain ground as mail-in and Election Day votes are processed.
- While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting.
- While Election Day is not recognized as a national holiday, five states—New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Illinois—have designated November 5 as a public holiday, allowing workers to take time off for voting.
- If neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump secures 270 Electoral College votes, Congress will decide the presidency. The House will vote by state, requiring a majority of 26 states, potentially favoring Republicans, and leading to a constitutional crisis amid voter unrest.