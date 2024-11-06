Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

US News Today Live Updates on November 6, 2024 : Donald Trump raises questions on EVMs, says would concede defeat in US election if…

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:24 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

Donald Trump raises questions on EVMs, says would concede defeat in US election if…

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2024, 12:24 AM IST US News Today Live: Donald Trump raises questions on EVMs, says would concede defeat in US election if…

  • Donald Trump made the comments after casting his ballot along with wife Melania at a polling booth in Palm Beach of Florida.
Read the full story here

06 Nov 2024, 12:21 AM IST US News Today Live: US Elections: Hundreds refuse to vote in Pennsylvania county as ‘software problems’ spark outrage, voting time extended

  • Voters in Pennsylvania were forced to place their ballots into boxes after voting machines malfunctioned throughout the entire county
Read the full story here

06 Nov 2024, 12:01 AM IST US News Today Live: US Election Results 2024: 5 reasons why Donald Trump, Kamala Harris have equal chance of winning Presidential race

  • US Election Results 2024: Who will be the next US president is still unclear, but here are key poll findings that might favour Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the ongoing polls:
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.