Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live: US polls: Celebrations in JD Vance wife Usha’s ancestral village in Andhra
- Vizag-based Professor C Santhamma, a distant relative of 38-year-old Usha, expressed happiness over JD Vance's triumph in the US polls
US News Today Live: US Election Results: Kamala Harris dials President-elect Trump to concede, stresses need for peaceful transfer of power
- Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory
US News Today Live: Donald Trump set for second term. But, can he run for a third term in 2028?
- Donald Trump will return to the White House in January 2025, defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. At 78, he becomes only the second president to serve non-consecutive terms. However, the 22nd Amendment bars him from seeking a third term.