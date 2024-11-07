US News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024 : US polls: Celebrations in JD Vance wife Usha’s ancestral village in Andhra

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:23 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates on November 7, 2024: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.