US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan rallied support for Trump, calling him the hero America needs. His jibe at Kamala Harris drew laughter from the crowd but sparked controversy, highlighting the divisive political climate.
US News Today News Today Live:: Racist comments at Donald Trump rally: Kamala Harris gets support from Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin
- Bad Bunny supported Kamala Harris on Instagram, emphasizing her plans for Puerto Rico amid the US election battle. His support is significant as both Harris and Trump aim to win over the Puerto Rican community, especially in Pennsylvania.