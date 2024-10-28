Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 28 2024 13:14:33
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,734.60 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.70 1.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 882.65 2.12%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,305.30 3.97%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 794.75 1.81%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on October 28, 2024 : US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on October 28, 2024 : US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan

2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan (AP)Premium
US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
28 Oct 2024, 01:10:32 PM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Kamala Harris is a ‘really bad actress’, says Hulk Hogan

  • Hulk Hogan rallied support for Trump, calling him the hero America needs. His jibe at Kamala Harris drew laughter from the crowd but sparked controversy, highlighting the divisive political climate.
Read the full story here

28 Oct 2024, 11:29:26 AM IST

US News Today News Today Live:: Racist comments at Donald Trump rally: Kamala Harris gets support from Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin

  • Bad Bunny supported Kamala Harris on Instagram, emphasizing her plans for Puerto Rico amid the US election battle. His support is significant as both Harris and Trump aim to win over the Puerto Rican community, especially in Pennsylvania.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue