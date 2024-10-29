Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 28 2024 15:59:29
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,292.65 2.96%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,734.30 -0.48%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.45 2.50%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.70 1.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 794.15 1.74%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024 : US Election 2024: Biden calls Musk's $1M giveaway 'totally inappropriate'
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024 : US Election 2024: Biden calls Musk's $1M giveaway 'totally inappropriate'

1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 01:57 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Biden calls Musk's $1M giveaway 'totally inappropriate' (AP)Premium
US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Biden calls Musk's $1M giveaway 'totally inappropriate' (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Oct 2024, 01:57:17 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Biden calls Musk's $1M giveaway 'totally inappropriate'

  • After casting his ballot, Biden addressed the media, criticizing comments made by allies of former President Donald Trump at a recent rally, stating that their behavior was 'beneath any president.' Biden emphasized the importance of character in this election, pointing to Trump's remarks
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue