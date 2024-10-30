Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 29 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.05 0.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 843.05 -4.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.65 5.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 412.25 2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 562.20 0.61%
Business News/ News / Us News/  US News Today Live Updates on October 30, 2024 : US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on October 30, 2024 : US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities

6 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2024, 01:19 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities (AP)Premium
US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2024, 01:19:39 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities

  • During a White House Diwali celebration, President Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s intelligence, experience, and character, contrasting her background with that of her opponent, Donald Trump. 'She’s smart, she’s tough, she’s trusted,' Biden emphasized.
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 01:00:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: ‘You are the future’—Kamala Harris delivers powerful message to youth at Michigan rally

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a collective effort to address pressing societal issues, including climate change and gun violence in schools. She acknowledged the impatience of young voters, asserting, 'You are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future.'
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 12:46:55 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Obama unleashes on Trump, condemns Madison Square Garden rally remarks as ‘sexist, racist, bigoted’

  • At a rally in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump, condemning his recent Madison Square Garden rally for its “racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes."
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 12:32:51 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Trump stirs controversy with personal attack on Michelle Obama at Atlanta rally

  • At a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, former President Donald Trump targeted both Michelle Obama. Trump referred to Michelle Obama as 'nasty,' sharing with the crowd, 'Do you know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,' which elicited boos from his supporters.
Read the full story here

30 Oct 2024, 12:17:00 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Puerto Rico Archbishop, GOP Chairman demand apology from Trump over comedian’s insulting remarks

  • Hinchcliffe’s remark describing Puerto Rico as ‘a floating island of garbage’ sparked sharp criticism from Puerto Rico’s Archbishop, who called it an insult to island. Puerto Rico’s Republican Party chairman Cintrón stated he would withhold his support until the former president issued an apology.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue