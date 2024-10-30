US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
US News Today Live: US Election 2024: ‘Smart, tough, trusted’: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks these qualities
- During a White House Diwali celebration, President Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s intelligence, experience, and character, contrasting her background with that of her opponent, Donald Trump. 'She’s smart, she’s tough, she’s trusted,' Biden emphasized.
US News Today Live: US Election 2024: ‘You are the future’—Kamala Harris delivers powerful message to youth at Michigan rally
- US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a collective effort to address pressing societal issues, including climate change and gun violence in schools. She acknowledged the impatience of young voters, asserting, 'You are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future.'
US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Obama unleashes on Trump, condemns Madison Square Garden rally remarks as ‘sexist, racist, bigoted’
- At a rally in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump, condemning his recent Madison Square Garden rally for its “racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes."
US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Trump stirs controversy with personal attack on Michelle Obama at Atlanta rally
- At a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, former President Donald Trump targeted both Michelle Obama. Trump referred to Michelle Obama as 'nasty,' sharing with the crowd, 'Do you know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,' which elicited boos from his supporters.
US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Puerto Rico Archbishop, GOP Chairman demand apology from Trump over comedian’s insulting remarks
- Hinchcliffe’s remark describing Puerto Rico as ‘a floating island of garbage’ sparked sharp criticism from Puerto Rico’s Archbishop, who called it an insult to island. Puerto Rico’s Republican Party chairman Cintrón stated he would withhold his support until the former president issued an apology.