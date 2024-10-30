US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- During a White House Diwali celebration, President Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s intelligence, experience, and character, contrasting her background with that of her opponent, Donald Trump. 'She’s smart, she’s tough, she’s trusted,' Biden emphasized.
- US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a collective effort to address pressing societal issues, including climate change and gun violence in schools. She acknowledged the impatience of young voters, asserting, 'You are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future.'
- At a rally in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump, condemning his recent Madison Square Garden rally for its “racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes."
- At a rally in Atlanta on Monday night, former President Donald Trump targeted both Michelle Obama. Trump referred to Michelle Obama as 'nasty,' sharing with the crowd, 'Do you know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama,' which elicited boos from his supporters.
- Hinchcliffe’s remark describing Puerto Rico as ‘a floating island of garbage’ sparked sharp criticism from Puerto Rico’s Archbishop, who called it an insult to island. Puerto Rico’s Republican Party chairman Cintrón stated he would withhold his support until the former president issued an apology.