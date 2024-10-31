Explore
US News Today Live Updates on October 31, 2024 : US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why
LIVE UPDATES

US News Today Live Updates on October 31, 2024 : US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why

3 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2024, 01:54 AM IST
Livemint

US News Today Live Updates: Stay informed on the latest developments and key stories shaping the United States. From breaking news in politics, economy, and social issues to in-depth coverage of impactful events across the nation, get timely updates on what’s making headlines in America right now.

US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why (AP)Premium
US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why (AP)

US News Today Live Updates: In today’s dynamic landscape, staying updated on the latest developments across the United States is essential. US News delivers the most impactful and current stories from coast to coast, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including politics, economic trends, healthcare, social issues, and cultural shifts. From significant government actions and economic shifts to breakthroughs in technology and the latest social debates, we provide real-time updates and thoughtful analysis to keep you informed. Our goal is to keep you connected to the stories that shape American life, ensuring you’re always in the know on the news that matters.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2024, 01:54:24 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: Space legend Buzz Aldrin declares Trump the best choice for America's future: Here's why

  • Legendary Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin celebrates America’s potential and insists that only Trump can tackle the urgent challenges facing the nation. Here are his compelling reasons for supporting Trump as the future of America.
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 01:24:56 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: ‘Living within our means’: Elon Musk unveils spending cuts plan if Trump is re-elected

  • Elon Musk outlined his plans to slash federal spending if Donald Trump is re-elected. Musk emphasized the need for the US to 'live within our means,' advocating for drastic budget cuts to avoid economic disaster.
Read the full story here

31 Oct 2024, 12:41:20 AM IST

US News Today Live: US Election 2024: ‘The process goes on, with or without you’ – Why Michelle Obama says voting is essential

  • Speaking at a When We All Vote rally in Atlanta, Michelle Obama urged Americans to embrace their power through voting and warned against complacency. Obama highlighted the disconnect between those in power and everyday citizens, noting that political elites often welcome public indifference.
Read the full story here

