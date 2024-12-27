Laura Loomer's anti-India tirade backfires: Seeks donations on Indian-built app

Days of sharing hate-filled posts against Indians on the social media platform X, American far-right political activist Laura Loomer faced a foot-in-the-mouth moment following she asked a follower to donate money to her through an app built by Indians, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday when a follower sought Laura Loomer to share her banking details so he could donate money to her, she responded that most major payment apps like Venmo and PayPal had banned her. However, she stated that his follower can send her money through Buy Me a Coffee, which enables creators to receive financial support from their audience.

Meanwhile, Loomer forgot to do a little research regarding Buy Me a Coffee, which, in fact, is an app built by two Indian brothers. This amused the company's Indian co-founder and CEO as well as the rest of the internet at her blunder.

Laura Loomer’s blunder: Earlier on Friday, Loomer asked a follower to donate money to her through Buy Me a Coffee.

"Big tech hates me. I'm banned on Cash app, Venmo and PayPal because these people want to strangle me and have been subjecting me to their caste system for YEARS," she wrote on X, adding: "You can support my work here on Buy Me a coffee."

She made the request days after posting anti-India content on X, where she took potshots at the appointment of Sriram Krishnan as Donald Trump's AI advisor.

She claimed that Krishnan wants to take jobs away from Americans and outsource them to Indians, which created a raging storm of racism against Indians.

Also she called for an end to the use of H1B visas that allows highly skilled foreign employees to live and work in the United States.

"Our country was built by white Europeans, actually. Not third-world invaders from India," she wrote in one post.

But, Loomer's ask for donations on an app built by Indians was not lost on the internet.

Buy Me a Coffee's CEO reacts: Launched in 2018 by Jijo Sunny and Joseph Sunny, two brothers who grew up in India, Buy Me a Coffee is an Indian app that helps enables creators to receive financial support from their audience.

Jijo, who lives in London, seemed amused by Loomer’s foot-in-the-mouth moment.

“Double yikes," he wrote, sharing a screenshot of Loomer’s post.

Later, hundreds oof people urged Jijo to ban Laura Loomer from his platform.