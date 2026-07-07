Lauren Bennett, singer on LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem and GRL member, dies aged 37

Lauren Bennett, the British-born singer who gained international recognition for her vocals on LMFAO's 2011 hit Party Rock Anthem and later became a member of the girl group GRL, has died aged 37.
News of Bennett's death was confirmed by her family. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Born in Meopham, Kent, Bennett developed an interest in music from an early age, taking part in local talent competitions and performing in pubs and clubs before pursuing a professional career. As a teenager, she auditioned for the UK television talent show The X Factor, where she progressed to the final 12 contestants before being eliminated.
Although her journey on the programme ended before the live finals, it proved to be a turning point in her career. Soon afterwards, Bennett was invited to audition for the girl group Paradiso Girls, leading her to relocate to Los Angeles at the age of 17.
The group released the single Patron Tequila, featuring Lil Jon and Eve, in 2009. The track reached No. 3 on the US Dance Club Songs chart and marked Bennett's first notable commercial success in the music industry.
Her international breakthrough came in 2011 when she featured on LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem. The dance-pop anthem, which also featured GoonRock, became one of the biggest songs of the decade, topping charts in multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The song went on to sell millions of copies worldwide and remains one of the best-selling digital singles in history.
Following the success of Party Rock Anthem, Bennett joined the five-member girl group G.R.L., formed by music producer Robin Antin. The group gained international attention with a series of pop releases and collaborations, including Wild Wild Love with Pitbull in 2014.
G.R.L. also achieved commercial success with Ugly Heart, which reached the UK Top 20 and entered the Top Five in Australia and New Zealand. The group's energetic performances and vocal harmonies earned them a dedicated international fanbase.
Throughout her career, Bennett collaborated with several high-profile artists and built a reputation as a versatile vocalist capable of moving between dance-pop, R&B and mainstream pop music.