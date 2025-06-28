Lauren Sánchez becomes 'Mrs. Bezos' on Instagram, wipes profile clean after lavish Venice wedding to Amazon founder

Lauren Sánchez has officially embraced her new identity as “Mrs. Bezos” — both in matrimony and online.

In a symbolic digital move, the former journalist and TV host changed her Instagram handle to ‘Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ and deleted all previous posts, leaving only a single wedding photograph from her extravagant celebration with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Another picture was a snap of her in her beautiful Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

Lauren Sanchez has changed her name on Instagram and wiped her handle clean.

Lauren Sanchez Debuts as Mrs Bezos on Instagram The couple tied the knot during a grand, multi-day affair in Venice, Italy, on June 27, hosted on the idyllic island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

The remaining photo on Sánchez’s Instagram captures the newlyweds hand-in-hand, beaming beneath a grove of trees, surrounded by applauding guests. Sánchez wore a striking lace corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown with a mermaid silhouette and a traditional embroidered veil. Bezos opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The Instagram reset appears to be part of a broader rebranding — a public declaration of her new status and identity, now closely aligned with one of the world's most powerful tech moguls.

Sources close to the couple confirmed they had already legally married in the United States before their Italian celebration, having signed a multimillion-dollar prenuptial agreement.

Italian officials have also stated the pair made no formal request to legalise their marriage in Venice, where foreign weddings often require extra documentation and legal steps to be valid under US law.

The Venetian nuptials drew a constellation of celebrities and power players, with attendees including Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and members of both the Kardashian and Trump families.