Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Harry Boxer attacked in California shooting months after split with Goldy Brar

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member Harry Boxer, allegedly running operations from abroad, was attacked in a shooting along with two aides in California, USA, on Sunday, according to officials. This comes months after split between Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

A security agency official mentioned that Harry Boxer was attacked by a group of men in Fresno. Though he was able to escape, one of his associates was killed in the attack and another was injured, as per a report by Indian Express.

A social media post, reportedly from gangster Rohit Godara, took credit for the attack shortly after the incident, stating, “This Harry Boxer is a follower of Lawrence Bishnoi. He fled, leaving his associate behind…"

The alleged post also claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi is insignificant compared to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara’s gang, labeling Lawrence Bishnoi a traitor and vowing to eliminate his gang.

Additionally, the post warned that anyone who spoke out against the Godara-Goldy gang would face elimination.

Boxer's affiliation Previously, the Delhi Police thought Harry Boxer, a Rajasthan native currently hiding in the US, was part of the Godara-Brar gang. However, he has consistently asserted his loyalty to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, the report noted. In a social media post following a shooting at comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s cafe in Canada earlier this year, Harry Boxer claimed to be affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi is imprisoned in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail, while Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are believed to be based in the US. Officials suspect this might be the first time the rivalry between the Brar and Bishnoi gangs has come to light since their split earlier this year.

Brar-Bishnoi ‘feud’ “Brar began working with Azerbaijan-based Rohit Godara, while Lawrence Bishnoi was associated with Canada-based Noni Rana. This feud and the emergence of their new syndicates have become a growing source of tension for state police forces,” Indian Express quoted an officer as saying.

The split reportedly happened after Lawrence Bishnoi grew disatisfied with Brar and Godara over how they managed his brother Anmol’s case in the United States. They stated, “Central intelligence agencies received information that Brar and Godara did not assist Anmol in filing the required bail bond. Although Anmol was later released, he was fitted with an ankle bracelet tracker.”

Meanwhile, investigative agencies in India are keeping a close watch on both gangs, as their ongoing rivalry may have domestic repercussions. Police forces in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi are also actively monitoring the situation.