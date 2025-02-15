A woman who accused Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her in 2000 when she was 13 has dismissed her civil lawsuit against the music moguls, according to a Friday court filing.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleged that she was attacked by the singers in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. She initially filed a lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court in December and has now added Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, to the case.

What did the lawsuit say? The complaint said Combs and Carter -- who is married to pop superstar Beyonce -- took turns assaulting the plaintiff as another celebrity stood by and watched.

"Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault," it went on.

“Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice.”

Did the "Jay-Z" and Sean "Diddy" reach a settlement with woman? It was not immediately clear if the stars had reached a settlement with the woman, who has not been identified.

However, the document filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York claims the accuser "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice" -- meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z, who vehemently denied the claims and tried to get extracted from the lawsuit, called the woman's decision to withdraw the lawsuit “a victory” and said the “fictional tale” she and her lawyers created was “laughable.”

“The frivolous, fictious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” he said in a statement posted on social media. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.”