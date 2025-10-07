Lawyers question Trump’s authority to impose H-1B visa fees, vow to fight till the end
Jas Bardia 5 min read 07 Oct 2025, 05:55 am IST
Summary
This is the first major case filed against Trump’s executive order seeking to limit the entry of foreigners in the country, and also a pushback to lawmakers in the US who have upped the ante against H-1B visa holders in the last two months.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Three of the seven lawyers who filed a case challenging US President Donald Trump’s executive order to raise H-1B visa fees to $100,000 last month questioned his authority to increase monetary requirements for such permits, suggesting that they would fight this case to the end.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story