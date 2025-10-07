Mounting visa

According to a Mint analysis, most H-1B visas are snapped up by information technology (IT) companies, with Indians being the majority of such visa holders. Seven of the 10 largest users of these visas are technology firms. According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the top 10 users accounted for 36,737 visas, more than half of the total number of H-1B visas issued in 2024-25, as of June 30. The US government follows a fiscal calendar from October to September.