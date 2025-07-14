Layoff news: Recruit Holdings to cut 1,300 jobs at Indeed and Glassdoor in AI-led restructure

Recruit Holdings, the Japanese parent company of job platforms Indeed and Glassdoor, has announced plans to lay off approximately 1,300 employees as part of a sweeping restructuring strategy aimed at integrating artificial intelligence more deeply into its services, reported TechCrunch.

The decision, reportedly revealed in an internal memo by CEO Hisayuki “Deko” Idekoba and reviewed by the above-mentioned publication, will likely affect around six per cent of Recruit’s HR technology division. The cuts are expected to impact roles across various departments, including research and development, technology, human resources, and sustainability, primarily in the United States, though all global regions and functions will feel the effects.

As per the report, the restructuring will also see Glassdoor’s operations folded into Indeed, signalling a major shift in the group's approach to its job search platforms. As part of this integration, Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong will step down on 1 October. LaFawn Davis, Indeed’s Chief People and Sustainability Officer, is also set to exit the company.

In the internal communication, Idekoba underscored the company’s renewed emphasis on leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline the hiring process. “AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers,” he wrote.

Recruit cited internal data indicating that AI now facilitates a job match every 2.2 seconds, bolstering its ambition to simplify recruitment by enhancing both candidate and employer experiences through advanced technology.

The move mirrors a wider industry trend, as numerous global tech firms recalibrate their operations to prioritise AI capabilities. Companies such as Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, Match Group, and Intel have all announced significant job reductions in recent months, often coinciding with scaled-back sustainability initiatives and escalating investments in AI integration.

